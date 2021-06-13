The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 483 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Allied Motion Technologies were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.69. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.56.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $101.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMOT shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Allied Motion Technologies Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

