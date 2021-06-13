The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $208,000 Stock Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Macatawa Bank worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $9.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 34.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.