Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Sells 22,755 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of DXCM opened at $400.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.63 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.81.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 58.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in DexCom by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

