Tony Xu Sells 80,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $11,112,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $154.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.56. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DoorDash by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

