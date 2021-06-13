Insider Selling: AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Major Shareholder Sells $134,530,032.60 in Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
ABCL opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $71.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 57.56.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $202.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.
