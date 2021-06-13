Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CYRX opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62. Cryoport, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,635,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 45,303 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

