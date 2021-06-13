Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $156.01 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -577.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

