First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $187.08 Million

Analysts expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to report $187.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.90 million. First Midwest Bancorp reported sales of $178.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full year sales of $751.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $744.90 million to $759.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $749.50 million, with estimates ranging from $738.60 million to $757.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.48 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 17.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMBI shares. Piper Sandler cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Shares of FMBI opened at $20.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital needs; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

