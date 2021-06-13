Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 118.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Comstock Resources by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 192,250 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in Comstock Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 113,446 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 17,690.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.46.

NYSE CRK opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.57. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

