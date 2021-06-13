Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 364.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,373 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Parsons by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,839,000 after purchasing an additional 111,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Parsons by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Parsons by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 320,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 85,410 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Parsons by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.46. Parsons Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.96 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

