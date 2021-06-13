CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.88.

CRWD stock opened at $231.27 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -321.21 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.84.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,433 shares of company stock worth $71,446,901 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,710,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,488,000 after purchasing an additional 569,769 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

