Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.78.

NYSE:CPB opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.80. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

