Raymond James Boosts North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$20.00

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOA. TheStreet upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.44.

Shares of NOA opened at $14.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $441.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.79. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. Equities analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

