Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.69.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. Analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $42,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,288.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,036,725.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,139,454.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,956,143. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

