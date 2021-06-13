Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $53.00 at Truist Securities

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price.

PLAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 47.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $243,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,850,632.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482 over the last 90 days. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

