The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $310.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price objective lifted by Loop Capital from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $291.33 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.91.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $276.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $178.66 and a 52 week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 164.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 316,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,309,000 after acquiring an additional 196,682 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

