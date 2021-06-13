Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Short Interest Up 930.0% in May

Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 930.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Woodside Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WOPEY opened at $18.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89. Woodside Petroleum has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $21.47.

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

