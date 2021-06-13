Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Update

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 72.9% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS YAMCY opened at $59.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.51. Yamaha has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $62.63.

Yamaha Company Profile

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company manufactures and sells pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

