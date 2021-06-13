Zacks Investment Research Lowers Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 23.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 148.94%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,687.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,832,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 48,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

