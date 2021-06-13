Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$16.30 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.26.

TCNGF stock opened at $10.96 on Wednesday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

