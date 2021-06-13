Morgan Stanley Cuts Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $64.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NYSE B opened at $54.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after buying an additional 188,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

