Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $95.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.96.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:STX opened at $96.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.94. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,279 shares of company stock worth $18,751,510. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.