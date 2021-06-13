New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Raised to $2.50

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $2.25 to $2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NGD. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.03.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.94. New Gold has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 82,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in New Gold by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in New Gold by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 14,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

