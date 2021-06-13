Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on IFNNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.
Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
