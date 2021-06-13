Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IFNNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

