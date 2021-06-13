Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $27,289.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003 shares in the company, valued at $173,704.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $82,477.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 25.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,291,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,365,000 after acquiring an additional 459,928 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 66.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 12.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after acquiring an additional 198,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

ZYME opened at $37.73 on Friday. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 619.31%. Analysts predict that Zymeworks will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

