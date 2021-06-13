Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BAP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Credicorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Credicorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.00.

BAP stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.67. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Westwood Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $169,137,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after purchasing an additional 982,872 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,885,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276,621 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

