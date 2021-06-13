Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) Price Target Raised to C$1.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Newcore Gold (OTCMKTS:NCAUF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS:NCAUF opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Newcore Gold has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.70.
About Newcore Gold
