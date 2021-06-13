Roche’s (RHHBY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RHHBY. Erste Group lowered Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded Roche from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roche has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 62,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in Roche by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

