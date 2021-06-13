Roche’s (RHHBY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on RHHBY. Erste Group lowered Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded Roche from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Roche from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roche has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.
OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. Roche has a 52-week low of $39.72 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.
Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.