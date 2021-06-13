CIBC Raises Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Price Target to C$26.00

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TCLAF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.83.

OTCMKTS:TCLAF opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97. Transcontinental has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

