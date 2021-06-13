Zacks Investment Research Upgrades DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of DouYu International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. DouYu International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of DOYU stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81. DouYu International has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.69 and a beta of 0.78.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOYU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in DouYu International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DouYu International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. 30.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

