Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LI. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Li Auto from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Li Auto has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion and a PE ratio of -175.69. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Analysts predict that Li Auto will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 518.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

