Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.57.
NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 349,810 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 239,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 94,193 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.
Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.