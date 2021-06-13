Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.57.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $43.74 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.67.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The business had revenue of $256.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 349,810 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,661,000. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 239,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 94,193 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.