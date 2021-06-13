Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) vs. Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Head to Head Survey

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) and Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Extended Stay America alerts:

This table compares Extended Stay America and Full House Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extended Stay America $1.04 billion 3.58 $23.27 million $0.37 55.22 Full House Resorts $125.59 million 2.68 $150,000.00 $0.06 164.17

Extended Stay America has higher revenue and earnings than Full House Resorts. Extended Stay America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Full House Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Extended Stay America and Full House Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extended Stay America 1.99% 5.45% 1.49% Full House Resorts 0.77% 1.69% 0.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Extended Stay America and Full House Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extended Stay America 0 4 1 0 2.20 Full House Resorts 0 0 3 0 3.00

Extended Stay America presently has a consensus price target of $18.83, indicating a potential downside of 7.82%. Full House Resorts has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 9.14%. Given Full House Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Full House Resorts is more favorable than Extended Stay America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full House Resorts has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Extended Stay America beats Full House Resorts on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has gaming space, 36 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as a steakhouse and four casual dining outlets. In addition, the company owns and operates the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has 772 slot machines and 20 table games; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-guest-room hotel; a 56-space RV park; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and four dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns and operates the Stockman's Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has 203 slot machines, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop, and approximately 300 surface parking spaces; and the Grand Lodge Casino that has 270 slot machines and 11 table games, which is integrated into the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada. Full House Resorts, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Extended Stay America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extended Stay America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.