MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

MEGEF opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.97. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

