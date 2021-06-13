ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $105.12

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.12 and last traded at $105.12, with a volume of 1919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.65. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.13 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Som Mittal sold 5,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.31, for a total transaction of $522,197.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,136 shares in the company, valued at $104,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,239 shares of company stock worth $8,139,158. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in ExlService by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

