Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$27.00 and last traded at C$34.72, with a volume of 119322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.50 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

