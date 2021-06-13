MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.14

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.14 and last traded at $76.13, with a volume of 1609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

