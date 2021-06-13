Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.10 and last traded at $34.10. 1,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 74,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.57.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 13,722 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after buying an additional 336,083 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

