RPS Group (LON:RPS) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.00

RPS Group plc (LON:RPS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 105 ($1.37), with a volume of 159026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.37).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get RPS Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.40. The firm has a market cap of £291.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48.

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.