Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the May 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $289.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ashtead Group has a fifty-two week low of $117.07 and a fifty-two week high of $306.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

