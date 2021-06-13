CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Macquarie raised CyberAgent from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of CYGIY stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. CyberAgent has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 190.00 and a beta of -0.07.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

