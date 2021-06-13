iliad’s (ILIAF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ILIAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on iliad in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on iliad in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on iliad in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ILIAF opened at $162.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.37. iliad has a 12-month low of $162.20 and a 12-month high of $191.50.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

