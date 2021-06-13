Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KIGRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Kion Group stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.41.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

