Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Short Interest Update

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 393,000 shares, a growth of 139.6% from the May 13th total of 164,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 327.5 days.

APYRF stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.30. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $38.01.

APYRF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

