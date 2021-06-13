Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
RMYHY stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80. Ramsay Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.
About Ramsay Health Care
Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.