Truist Securities Boosts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $120.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DIN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.27.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $100.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.59.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

