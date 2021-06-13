Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of EAT opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,049.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $11,974,452.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,129 shares of company stock valued at $21,152,412 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

