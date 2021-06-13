Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
SCOTF opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. Scout24 has a fifty-two week low of $77.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.92.
Scout24 Company Profile
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.