MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Price Down 4.9%

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)’s share price fell 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.46. 1,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 62,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink raised shares of MorphoSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MorphoSys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.86.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.42. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 137.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

