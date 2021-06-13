Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 200,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 33,393,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

CLOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clover Health Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

